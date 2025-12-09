Nvidia GPU Users Can Use This Free App For Better Performance

Gamers are always looking for ways to get the most bang for their buck. I can remember in the early 2000s, when overclockers found that they could take an Intel Core 2 Quad Q6600 and upgrade it from 2.4Ghz to 3Ghz with nothing more than a little tape. In the modern era, various overclocking options are easier than ever, even to speed up older graphics cards, thanks to software such as MSI Afterburner.

But if you have or are looking to pick up a new Nvidia graphics card, you have access to a free application to help you get the best visual performance in games. Known as DLSS Swapper, this third-party tool makes it easy to manage your DLSS settings in games that support this feature. It essentially does what it says on the tin, by letting you swap out DLSS versions for various games, as certain versions of DLSS might work better or worse in certain titles.

In simple terms, DLSS Swapper can potentially provide most modern games with a free visual upgrade. Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is a proprietary Nvidia technology that is designed to help improve image quality in video games that support it. The company is currently at DLSS 4, and over the generations, the technology has gotten better and more impressive, and DLSS Swapper takes advantage of this.