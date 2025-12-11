Say Goodbye To Bulky Speakers With This Sleek High Quality Alternative
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you're setting up surround audio for your home, you don't have to go with huge tower speakers. In fact, you can say goodbye to bulky speakers altogether by going with bookshelf speakers instead. As the name implies, they're compact enough to sit on a shelf, but often pack decent power. Take, for instance, the 30-watt Audio-Technica AT-SP3X bookshelf speakers. Reasonably affordable at $269, they are also designed to deliver exceptional sound in a small frame, and have built-in subwoofers.
They can be connected via traditional wiring, or wirelessly with Bluetooth to cut down on cable clutter. The Audio-Technica pair isn't the only standout, however. If you want a little more power, and don't mind wires, the 200-watt KEF Q150B speakers are a great alternative, but run $400 for the pair. If you have a stereo amplifier or AV receiver, necessary for passive speakers, you could spring for the Micca MB42X G2.
For powered (active) speakers, on the other hand, which require no receiver, you could go with the $180 HiVi-Swans OS-10 HiFi stereo speakers or the pricier ELAC Debut ConneX bookshelf speakers that come in at $700. While options are great to have, the real takeaway is that you can slim down and tuck away your speakers thanks to the compact size of bookshelf units. There are also plenty of excellent wireless speakers for audiophiles on the market.
The benefits of bookshelf speakers
Bookshelf speakers are a great alternative to bulky units based on size alone. Designed for use on smaller surfaces, bookshelf speakers typically offer excellent audio in small to medium-sized rooms. The compact size makes them easy to setup, though be aware that some systems require an outlet for power. The Audio-Technica AT-SP3X pair are a good place to start as they're relatively inexpensive, offer decent power at 30 watts and have a built-in subwoofer for punchier bass tones.
On the backside are dual RCA jacks for standard wired speaker connections. You can also use the built-in wireless Bluetooth connectivity to sync compatible devices, meaning you could connect to a smart TV without an HDMI cable. The Audio-Technica speakers also have a power button and integrated volume dial, so you can adjust it directly with no receiver needed. Owners seem to love them, based on the average Amazon rating of 4.5 stars from over 200 ratings, and praise about the sound quality. Those needing an even smaller option should take a look at our ranking of 12 major Bluetooth speaker brands.