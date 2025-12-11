Say Goodbye To Bulky Speakers With This Sleek High Quality Alternative

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you're setting up surround audio for your home, you don't have to go with huge tower speakers. In fact, you can say goodbye to bulky speakers altogether by going with bookshelf speakers instead. As the name implies, they're compact enough to sit on a shelf, but often pack decent power. Take, for instance, the 30-watt Audio-Technica AT-SP3X bookshelf speakers. Reasonably affordable at $269, they are also designed to deliver exceptional sound in a small frame, and have built-in subwoofers.

They can be connected via traditional wiring, or wirelessly with Bluetooth to cut down on cable clutter. The Audio-Technica pair isn't the only standout, however. If you want a little more power, and don't mind wires, the 200-watt KEF Q150B speakers are a great alternative, but run $400 for the pair. If you have a stereo amplifier or AV receiver, necessary for passive speakers, you could spring for the Micca MB42X G2.

For powered (active) speakers, on the other hand, which require no receiver, you could go with the $180 HiVi-Swans OS-10 HiFi stereo speakers or the pricier ELAC Debut ConneX bookshelf speakers that come in at $700. While options are great to have, the real takeaway is that you can slim down and tuck away your speakers thanks to the compact size of bookshelf units. There are also plenty of excellent wireless speakers for audiophiles on the market.