iPhone Air Could Be An Unexpected Holiday Bargain

The iPhone 17 series has been a massive success for Apple, with a recent report showing the iPhone 17 models will not only drive record revenue for Apple this quarter but also help improve global sales for 2025 compared to previous estimates. BGR has been tracking Apple stock availability since the launch, and three of the four models have consistently been sold out, especially the base iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone Air is the only 2025 iPhone not to see a similar reception. The phone has been available online since launch in the various markets we've been tracking. Only China experienced a brief stock disruption for the iPhone Air.

While the Air doesn't have the same appeal as the other three models, fans of the ultra-slim handset who didn't buy an iPhone Air will be happy to hear that you might find an unexpected bargain this holiday season, as long as you don't mind buying a slightly used model or a new handset from the used market. That seems to be the conclusion from a recent SellCell report. The smartphone trade-in experts, whose job is to track prices of used devices, have checked with more than 40 U.S. buyback companies, finding that the iPhone Air experienced the worst resale drop of any iPhone since 2022. The handset lost up to 47.7% of its value in 10 weeks. The figure applies to the 1TB iPhone Air, which costs $1,399 if you buy it from Apple. The iPhone Air's average depreciation sits at 44.3%, which suggests you can get good discounts if you don't mind buying a used iPhone Air unit.