This Hidden iOS Feature Customizes The Way Your AirPods Sound

The iconic Apple AirPods lineup has been an in-ear audio staple for several years. The positively reviewed AirPods Pro 3 are Apple's newest noise-cancelling earbuds, and they do a fantastic job at keeping your workday distraction-free. But beyond the list of audio presets you'll have to choose from in iOS, is there any other way to customize how your AirPods actually sound? As a matter of fact, there is, and doing so won't even require you to download a separate app.

Thanks to the Headphones Accommodation feature in iOS and iPadOS 14 or later, you'll be able to fine-tune your AirPods for a more personalized listening experience. Compatible AirPods models include the AirPods 2, 3, and 4; AirPods Max; AirPods Pro 1, 2, and 3; and the Apple EarPods (with 3.5mm headphone plug or Lightning connector). The Beats Fit Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Fit, Powerbeats Pro, and Powerbeats Pro 2 are also compatible.

To get started, grab your iPhone or iPad and tap Settings, then Accessibility, followed by Audio & Visual, and then Headphone Accommodations. Toggle it on, then choose whether you'd like Accommodations to apply to Phone, Media, or both. You'll then have the option of using the Custom Audio Setup tool to calibrate your AirPods (you can also adjust these settings manually).