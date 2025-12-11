Norway Is Changing Travel With The World's Longest Undersea Road Tunnel

It'll only be a matter of time before Norway is home to the world's deepest and longest undersea road tunnel. The tunnel is billed as "Rogfast," which is short for "Rogaland fastforbindelse" — named after the region the tunnel resides in, and the Norwegian word for "fixed link." Upon completion, Rogfast is expected to be 17 miles long and 1,286 feet below sea level. As it stands, the longest passenger tunnel in the world is the Gotthard Base Tunnel in Switzerland.

One of the main goals of the construction project is to vanquish the need for ferry transportation between the Norwegian cities of Bergen and Stavanger. The tunnel is meant to reduce travel time by about 40 minutes, and will consist of two unique tube structures — each with two traffic lanes — and a centralized roundabout connecting drivers to a separate tunnel leading to the island of Kvitsøy.

Rogfast is just one piece of a larger E39 coastal highway revamp project. Right now, it takes about 21 hours to travel the 684-mile E39 roadway, a trek which also involves seven ferries. At some point before 2050, engineers plan to eliminate ferries altogether by constructing tunnels and bridges.

According to CNN, Anne Brit Moen, a project manager at Skanska — the international construction firm that's responsible for building the northern portion of the tunnel — made the following remarks: "The tunnel will significantly improve connectivity along the Norwegian west coast, by creating a faster and more reliable link between the Stavanger and Haugesund regions."