Say Goodbye To Back Pain With These Desk Add-Ons And Gadgets

Chronic back pain is the eternal nemesis of desk workers everywhere, whether you work in an office or remotely at home. Given how common desk work is, back pain is a problem that has been tackled from endlessly different angles, with helpful improvements like ergonomic chairs and standing desks. In addition to those major overhauls, though, there are a variety of smaller additions you can make to your setup to soothe your back further, such as support pillows, anti-fatigue rugs, and adjustable monitor stands.

Whether you already have the major back pain-busting tools and need a little more or simply don't have the money to drop on major office overhauls, these add-ons and gadgets can help in their own way. The right chair and desk add-ons can help to improve your posture, reduce fatigue on your legs and feet, and keep your arms and neck in comfortable, neutral positions. These products are great for your own office, and make quality gifts for the remote workers in your life.

All of these products are readily available for purchase on Amazon, where they're backed up by at least 10,000 user reviews each, culminating in user scores of at least four out of five stars.