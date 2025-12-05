Chrome Can Use Google Account And Wallet Data To Speed Up Autofill

Many web browsers already let you autofill information like your name and address. But Google is going further than that with Chrome, adding a handy Google Wallet integration that lets the browser extract other data you might have to fill in online, including loyalty card information and travel details, like a flight booking number or a car's license plate. The new integration will be available on Android as well, allowing users to find these details on the spot, without worrying about hunting flight and car details down in emails or other apps.

The examples Google showed include shopping online and having to enter loyalty card information so you don't miss out on rewards or points. Chrome can autofill that data by extracting the correct card data from Google Wallet. Similarly, an example showed how quickly you can fill in a rental car form with this integration. Chrome will suggest the flight information from Google Wallet, like a confirmation number, when booking your car rental. The browser can also autofill your car details, including license plate numbers when appropriate.

Also, Google made an improvement to the autofill experience on Android devices to make it easier to choose the right information. Previously, the autofill suggestions were too condensed atop the keyboard. Now, Chrome will display two-row autofill cards so you can tell the difference between different sets of data. This will make a difference when shopping for a last-minute gift that you want shipped to your work address rather than home. Speaking of addresses, Google said in the blog post that it made "significant improvements to recognizing and filling addresses globally," which should improve the form-filling process across the world.