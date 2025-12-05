iPhone Fold Rumors Point To eSIM-Only Design

Following a push to eSIM-only iPhones with the iPhone 17 generation, another rumor corroborates that Apple's long-awaited iPhone Fold will also follow the same path. The latest leaker to double down on this rumor is the Weibo user Instant Digital. With machine learning translation, Instant Digital says: "The foldable iPhone will most likely come without a SIM card slot, supporting only eSIM. It's complicated, but hopefully mainland China improves the eSIM experience soon."

Since the leaker is based in China, they echo concerns over the eSIM-only design. Unlike other regions, China is the only country that Apple offers a double SIM option for its iPhone models, and the iPhone Air has become the first Apple smartphone to be eSIM-only in the region. However, eSIM compatibility is still limited to China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, and users need to go to a physical store to activate the eSIM. Still, Apple plans to go for an eSIM model to optimize space on the iPhone, while slightly improving battery life.