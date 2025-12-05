iPhone Fold Rumors Point To eSIM-Only Design
Following a push to eSIM-only iPhones with the iPhone 17 generation, another rumor corroborates that Apple's long-awaited iPhone Fold will also follow the same path. The latest leaker to double down on this rumor is the Weibo user Instant Digital. With machine learning translation, Instant Digital says: "The foldable iPhone will most likely come without a SIM card slot, supporting only eSIM. It's complicated, but hopefully mainland China improves the eSIM experience soon."
Since the leaker is based in China, they echo concerns over the eSIM-only design. Unlike other regions, China is the only country that Apple offers a double SIM option for its iPhone models, and the iPhone Air has become the first Apple smartphone to be eSIM-only in the region. However, eSIM compatibility is still limited to China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, and users need to go to a physical store to activate the eSIM. Still, Apple plans to go for an eSIM model to optimize space on the iPhone, while slightly improving battery life.
These are the latest iPhone Fold rumors
Reports say the iPhone Fold will feature a 5.5-inch cover screen and a 7.8-inch foldable display. Apple is expected to completely remove the crease in the middle of the inner display, potentially making the product stand out from the competition due to this breakthrough technological advancement. This iPhone is also expected to have Apple's A20 Pro chip, which should use TSMC's new 2nm manufacturing process.
Besides these rumors, Apple might add a massive battery to the iPhone Fold, while still maintaining the form factor of two iPhone Airs stacked up. The company is rumored to be using silicon-carbons batteries, which could help it increase the total battery capacity of this device.
There's also a rumor suggesting Apple might use a 24MP under-display camera for the iPhone Fold. Apple has reportedly cracked the technology to avoid the poor camera quality seen in other smartphones with under-display cameras. The iPhone Fold is rumored to release at some point in late 2026.