4 Google Gemini Smartwatch Features You Need To Start Using

Smartwatches have come a long way over the years. They can provide navigation, handle incoming communications, control your music, and even act as a viewfinder for a connected phone's camera. With such capabilities onboard, secondary devices that were once focused primarily on integrating into health and fitness routines have become legitimate pieces of tech for productivity, creativity, and overall daily convenience. The Google Pixel Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and Apple Watch lineups, for example, all include voice assistants built into their operating systems.

But AI is beginning to add even more conveniences to these devices, and Google Gemini stands out as a particularly capable AI app to install on an Android smartwatch. Google is replacing Google Assistant with Gemini, and some newer watches, like the Google Pixel Watch 4, come with it by default. After all, having the power of Gemini on your wrist can greatly change the way you go about your day.

Gemini integrates with software like Gmail, Google Maps, Google Calendar, and YouTube Music. But Gemini is also capable of understanding conversational language and completing multi-step tasks, which gives your smartwatch capabilities that would have previously required additional human guidance. Whether you use a Google Pixel Watch or another Android-powered smartwatch, installing the Google Gemini Wear OS app opens up a whole new world of features you need to start using.