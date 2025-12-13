Friends, Romans, countrymen: Lend me your keyboards, as poetry comes to bury artificial intelligence, not to praise it. Such was the refrain of a 2025 study conducted by researchers at AI ethics institute DEXAI and Rome's Sapienza University, which found that the technology underpinning the world's fastest-growing industry had met its match in rhyme and verse.

According to researchers, masking requests in poetic language tricked the world's most advanced AI chatbots into disregarding their safety guardrails up to 90% of the time. During the experiment, the team found that dangerous requests clothed in poetic language, such as instructions on conducting a malware attack, were readily complied with, proving up to 18 times more effective than their prose counterparts.

The practice of tricking large language models into disregarding their safety guidelines, known as jailbreaking, has grown increasingly popular as leading AI developers like OpenAI, Meta, Google, and Anthropic have gained a foothold in the daily lives of customers. This particular technique, dubbed adversarial poetry, strikes at the core differences between how humans and AI systems think to force the LLM to give an answer it should refuse to. And while the revelation may have English Departments and libraries everywhere rejoicing over the irreplaceability of human cognizance, its results underscore persistent issues with how LLMs interpret language. The implications could be alarming for an industry already under the litigative and legislative microscopes, as critics look to hold artificial intelligence firms accountable for failing to adequately protect users.