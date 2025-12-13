This Hidden iOS Feature Can Protect Your Accounts From Hackers

Although using two-factor authentication and passkeys makes your accounts more secure, keeping your passwords safe and secure is still massively important because you don't want a data breach to come haunt your accounts, such as the gigantic data breach uncovered by Cybernews in which 16 billion logins were exposed. Fortunately, iOS includes a built-in tool that makes it easier to keep your credentials protected. It's iOS' built-in Passwords app, a free and reasonably capable password manager that you can not only use on your iPhone but also on other Apple devices, such as an iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro.

While the Passwords app was introduced with iOS 18, it packs many features that have long been a part of iOS, often hidden under settings. One such feature, known as Security Recommendations, tells you which of your saved passwords were compromised in a data leak and reused on multiple accounts. Additionally, it can also point out your weak passwords. This is quite convenient and helpful as it helps find out exactly which of your account credentials are at risk, so you can mitigate that by changing those passwords and potentially protect your accounts from hackers. Here's how to view Security Recommendations for your passwords.