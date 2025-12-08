This New Google Chrome Feature Is The Productivity Boost You Didn't Know You Needed

For the longest time, Google Chrome hasn't exactly been seen as the epitome of multitasking. One of the biggest factors for this is the lack of a split view. It's a feature in Opera, Edge, and Vivaldi that users have grown to enjoy enough to switch from Chrome. But starting with Chrome's most recent update, that's about to change.

If you've been on Chrome this past week, you might have noticed the new split view option that comes up when you right-click on any tab. Just as its name suggests, split view in Chrome lets you split the screen into two different webpages — one on the right and another on the left. This makes it easier to browse two pages at the same time instead of having to switch tabs frequently, or doing the old workaround: opening the tabs in two different windows and then using your computer's built-in split screen assistant. Chrome's split view can come in handy for boosting your productivity during both work and personal hours. For instance, you can go into split view when you're comparing prices from two online platforms, taking notes while reading, or playing a video while browsing social media on the side.

Although there's no official announcement about the new split view in Chrome, some users have noticed it in version 142 and others on version 143. So, make sure to update Chrome to the latest release if you haven't yet. Afterward, here's a quick guide on how you can use split view in Chrome.