Amazon's Bestselling Apple Watch Is On Sale For $200 Ahead Of The Holidays

The Apple Watch needs no introduction as the titular smart wearable from one of the biggest technology companies today. In addition to the sleek and stylish case and band designs forming the exterior, the software is also intuitive and regularly receives updates with new features, the latest coming in watchOS 26.2. Those updates include new watch faces, new UI changes, and general performance upgrades so the device runs more optimally. It also helps extend the life of older models for those who bought some time ago.

Taking all of this into account, interested parties might be excited to hear that the bestselling Apple Watch SE 3, with GPS and in the 40mm size, is $200 ahead of the holidays, down from its normal price $249. On Amazon alone, the Apple Watch SE 3 currently has over 500 global ratings with a 4.8 out of 5 aggregated rating and 87% of all reviews are five stars. Digging a little deeper, owners say that it "works awesome," is the "perfect upgrade" from an older model, or is the "perfect everyday watch" all around.

The design, experience, and features all satisfy users, but as you commonly see with smart devices under heavy use, the battery life is discussed as hit or miss depending on how the watch is being used. You'll get about 18 hours of battery life, according to Apple. Some users report more, others less. Still, with Apple's health tracking tools, ecosystem connectivity with iPhones and Macs, and added safety features like crash or fall detection, the Apple Watch is a standout in the wearable market. This deal shaves $50 off the normal price and nets you one of the most accessible models in the Apple Watch lineup.