Amazon's Bestselling Apple Watch Is On Sale For $200 Ahead Of The Holidays
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Apple Watch needs no introduction as the titular smart wearable from one of the biggest technology companies today. In addition to the sleek and stylish case and band designs forming the exterior, the software is also intuitive and regularly receives updates with new features, the latest coming in watchOS 26.2. Those updates include new watch faces, new UI changes, and general performance upgrades so the device runs more optimally. It also helps extend the life of older models for those who bought some time ago.
Taking all of this into account, interested parties might be excited to hear that the bestselling Apple Watch SE 3, with GPS and in the 40mm size, is $200 ahead of the holidays, down from its normal price $249. On Amazon alone, the Apple Watch SE 3 currently has over 500 global ratings with a 4.8 out of 5 aggregated rating and 87% of all reviews are five stars. Digging a little deeper, owners say that it "works awesome," is the "perfect upgrade" from an older model, or is the "perfect everyday watch" all around.
The design, experience, and features all satisfy users, but as you commonly see with smart devices under heavy use, the battery life is discussed as hit or miss depending on how the watch is being used. You'll get about 18 hours of battery life, according to Apple. Some users report more, others less. Still, with Apple's health tracking tools, ecosystem connectivity with iPhones and Macs, and added safety features like crash or fall detection, the Apple Watch is a standout in the wearable market. This deal shaves $50 off the normal price and nets you one of the most accessible models in the Apple Watch lineup.
Why shop this Apple Watch deal?
The Apple Watch SE 3 refresh is part of Apple's newest 2025 lineup, including the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11. Of course, the SE 3 is designed to be the most affordable of the bunch, featuring the S10 chip, an always-on display — a first for the budget model — and new gesture controls. One reason it's so popular is that it doesn't sacrifice usability or premium features simply to achieve a lower price point — you still get many of the same features and tech found in more expensive Apple Watch models, a testament to the watchOS software.
That's also what makes the current Amazon deal so enticing. The Apple Watch SE 3 is already reasonably priced, but this deal shaves off $50 and makes it even more affordable ahead of the holidays. Sure, it would make the perfect smartwatch purchase for most folks out there looking to treat themselves, but it's also a fantastic gift idea, especially for someone close to you.
It might seem on the nose to state that the Apple Watch is great at so much more than just telling time, but there are a ton of under-the-radar features that also make it a wonderful gift for active and busy folks you know. For example, you can use your Apple Watch to control your Apple TV, to create custom workouts, as a quick-use walkie-talkie with others that own an Apple Watch, and to detect sleeping issues like sleep apnea. That's merely scratching the surface, of course. This deal is going to popular, especially in light of those Amazon user reviews. People really love the Apple Watch SE 3.