Here Are All The Features Coming To watchOS 26.2 Next Week

After over a month of beta testing, Apple is finally readying the release of watchOS 26.2 for next week. Following a relatively minor watchOS 26.1 update, which simply fixed an issue with measuring blood pressure, Apple is adding a few new refinements to the Apple Watch in watchOS 26.2. A few we already knew about were improvements to sleep score classifications and notification controls. Previously, Apple would classify the highest sleep score as "Excellent," but it has now changed the wording to "Very High."

Besides that, watchOS 26.2 will fix an issue where the Music app fails to advance to the next song. It will also allow enhanced Safety Alerts to inform you about imminent threats such as floods, natural disasters, and other emergencies, with rich information like a map of affected areas and links to safety guidance in the U.S. Of course, the company is also bringing the same "improvements and bug fixes" we see in every release.