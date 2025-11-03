watchOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, And visionOS 26.1 Now Available To Download
Following a month of beta testing, Apple is now releasing watchOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1 to Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro users. While Apple has introduced several new features for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac with iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and macOS Tahoe 26.1, these other operating system updates aren't quite as exciting.
For example, tvOS 26.1 and visionOS 26.1 bring a new Apple TV app icon to celebrate the Apple TV+ rebrand. This transition was announced last month when the company revealed it would be the official streaming service partner of Formula 1 in the U.S. and this is why the new TV app offers a new icon, which feels like a mix of Liquid Glass and Apple Intelligence UI. Besides that, it seems Apple was working to make its software run smoother on the different devices, with users reporting better battery life on Apple Watch with the RC version.
Bugs squashed in watchOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1
While Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro devices don't get as many new features every software update, Apple continues to improve the user experience on these devices. For example, watchOS 26.1 fixes an issue with measuring blood pressure. Meanwhile, tvOS 26.1 resolves issues with Background Assets, Game Controller, and SwiftUI for developers and their apps.
visionOS 26.1 also fixes issues for Background Assets, Game Controller, and SwiftUI. It also addresses issues with the Logitech Muse, saying that for those who are running into problems with the accessory stopping spatial tracking during usage, they should turn Bluetooth off and on, power cycle the device, and reboot their Vision Pro. Another known issue is that setting down Logitech Muse outside of Vision Pro's field of view might cause the spatial computer to no longer receive pinch inputs, so users need to back up and set it down within Vision Pro's field of view.
That being said, Apple users can now download and install iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, watchOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1. We'll let you know if we find anything else new after we explore these software updates.