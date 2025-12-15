SpaceX Opened Its First Starlink Retail Store

Citizens in Gretna, Nebraska, recently received some rather unexpected news: The first physical SpaceX retail store just opened, offering its satellite internet service to locals. For people wondering what's inside, Twitter/X user Parker (@TeslaEnthusiast) shared an image of the new storefront with the comment, "Inside was a great lineup of products, along with merch."

Traditionally, Starlink products have been sold through the company's website and select retailers such as Best Buy or Walmart, and more recently on Amazon. However, these stores only sell basic Starlink products; before Starlink's new physical stores, customers who wanted certain items could only buy them online. Starlink has some advantages over regular internet, such as being portable and faster in some cases, but the service also has its share of issues, including poor customer support.

If you're surprised to see a retail storefront for Starlink, don't be. According to users on the r/Omaha subreddit, SpaceX announced it would open four stores across the United States in a recent email to newsletter subscribers. Three of the four stores will be in Nebraska, while the fourth will reside at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Furthermore, back in October, PCMag reported on a store manager job listing that suggested Starlink was planning to open retail stores. However, that job was located in Bakersfield, California, which could imply more retail stores will open across the country than we already know about.