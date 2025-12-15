SpaceX Opened Its First Starlink Retail Store
Citizens in Gretna, Nebraska, recently received some rather unexpected news: The first physical SpaceX retail store just opened, offering its satellite internet service to locals. For people wondering what's inside, Twitter/X user Parker (@TeslaEnthusiast) shared an image of the new storefront with the comment, "Inside was a great lineup of products, along with merch."
Traditionally, Starlink products have been sold through the company's website and select retailers such as Best Buy or Walmart, and more recently on Amazon. However, these stores only sell basic Starlink products; before Starlink's new physical stores, customers who wanted certain items could only buy them online. Starlink has some advantages over regular internet, such as being portable and faster in some cases, but the service also has its share of issues, including poor customer support.
If you're surprised to see a retail storefront for Starlink, don't be. According to users on the r/Omaha subreddit, SpaceX announced it would open four stores across the United States in a recent email to newsletter subscribers. Three of the four stores will be in Nebraska, while the fourth will reside at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Furthermore, back in October, PCMag reported on a store manager job listing that suggested Starlink was planning to open retail stores. However, that job was located in Bakersfield, California, which could imply more retail stores will open across the country than we already know about.
Why is Starlink going retail?
Starlink products have been available at retail stores for a while, so why would the company open its own physical shops with more operational expenses? While there's no way to know for sure without talking to company executives or the administration directly, the shops are likely designed to boost adoption and get Starlink devices in front of more eyes. After all, SpaceX is set to receive federal funding through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, which is designed to close broadband coverage gaps in states such as Texas and Tennessee, as well as other underserved areas across the country.
While some experts believe Starlink could fail if adopted nationally, some users on the r/unpopularopinion subreddit refer to it as an "incredible service." Regardless of where you stand on the matter, a big contention point is the upfront costs. You have to buy the equipment outright, and even the Starlink Mini can prove expensive. Starlink's residential options purportedly have no upfront hardware costs, and the new retail stores could potentially sell all services the company offers, not just the roaming and portable options. Beyond the four stores confirmed to be opening, with an additional one potentially opening in California thanks to the managerial job posting, it's a waiting game to see where else Starlink retail stores might pop up.