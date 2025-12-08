Apple Fitness+ Gets Major Market Expansion And Dubbed Workout Programs

Following reports that Apple is unhappy with Apple Fitness+ subscriber figures and it doesn't know what to do with the service, the company today announced that it's expanding its fitness program to 28 new markets, while adding dubbed episodes in three new languages. With that, Apple is making the service more friendly to a broader number of customers, while continuing to offer one of the most dynamic fitness programs in the industry.

According to a press release, the service will be available in Chile, Hong Kong, India, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, Vietnam, and 17 other countries and regions beginning December 15. Support for Japanese customers is coming early next year.

"Through its seamless integration across Apple devices, Fitness+ has helped inspire users to live a healthier day," said Jay Blahnik, Apple's vice president of Fitness Technologies. "From seeing real-time, personal metrics right onscreen with Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3, to the ability to bring the service with you wherever you go on iPhone or iPad, we're delivering unmatched motivation to users. We couldn't be more excited to bring this experience to even more users around the globe with our biggest expansion yet."