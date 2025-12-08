Perplexity's New Security System Seeks To Address A Major Flaw Of AI Browsers

AI is here to stay. In fact, it's even making its way into our browsers. While some popular browsers have opted to gradually plug in AI features over time — like Google Chrome with Gemini — others, like Perplexity's Comet browser and ChatGPT's Atlas browser, are built from the ground up to utilize AI functions, including AI agents. Now, whether you're riding the AI wave or not, there's one thing that's hard to ignore, and that's the number of security risks that using browsers with AI agents has introduced.

While there are plenty of reasons to avoid AI browsers like Comet, they can also be extremely helpful at giving users the ability to approach web browsing from a different direction. However, one major security risk has stood out above the rest: the fact that AI agents like those used in browsers like Atlas and Comet can be thwarted and overridden with the use of prompt injections. That can allow bad actors to take control of an AI agent or intercept information and data, and the user might not ever know it happened.

Perplexity's latest development, a new system called BrowseSafe, is designed to detect and prevent these types of attacks impacting AI browser agents. And, if picked up by other browsers, perhaps the system could make AI agents and AI browsers more feasible and safe to use in the long run.