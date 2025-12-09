Google Photos Just Became The Built-In CapCut Alternative Android Needs

Google released the Google Photos Recap feature a few days ago, letting users recap their Photos activity for 2025 and take advantage of new features. Among them, Google included support for exporting Recap projects to CapCut to perform specific edits before sharing the clips on social media. But fast-forward to Tuesday, and Google released a new Google Photos video editing experience that turns the app into the built-in CapCut alternative Android needed. It's not quite a CapCut alternative, as ByteDance's video app offers more complex video editing options, including more built-in AI features. On that note, the new Google Photos video editing features aren't about adding more Gemini AI capabilities to the app. AI has been a top priority for Google's updates to Google Photos earlier this year.

That said, advanced social media users who share video content on Instagram and TikTok may prefer or be better served by the video-editing capabilities built into those apps. However, Google's redesign of the video-editing experience in Google Photos may satisfy the needs of casual users who don't necessarily want more professional video-editing tools. Put differently, Tuesday's update brings support for basic video editing tools that may reduce the need to fire up a different app.

You won't want to go to CapCut if Google Photos already helps you add music tracks and text overlays to your videos as soon as you record them. On that note, the new Google Photos video capabilities also exceed the capabilities of Apple's default Photos app on iPhone. Speaking of iPhone, the redesigned video editor in Google Photos will be available on both Android and iOS, featuring a universal timeline that supports multi-clip editing, music tracks, and a rich menu at the bottom featuring various editing tools.