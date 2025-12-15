AI Is Completely Changing Holiday Shopping - Here's How

How would you feel if you opened a holiday gift from someone close to you and they told you AI picked it out? This hypothetical event might become a somewhat frequent occurrence this holiday season as companies roll out AI tools to help holiday shoppers.

ChatGPT now has a feature that provides shopping recommendations gathered from online product information, as well as from data stored about the user from prior conversations. Amazon's shopping AI Rufus can also provide gift recommendations based on the user's Amazon browsing and purchase histories. Meanwhile, Google's AI Mode provides product recommendations based on Google listings. Even Walmart and Target have AIs that give online gift suggestions from their respective websites.

Some people might use these AI tools in an effort to save time and money, and take the thinking out of buying a gift. AI in general, though, continues to be a controversial topic, as even AI experts don't trust chatbots due to poor bot training and "hallucinations" — a term used to describe when an AI model states something is true and real when it is not. These issues raise the question of whether a gift from someone can be personal and meaningful if they didn't put effort into picking it out. Moreover, are there any positives to letting AI help you shop?