Your Roku TV Can Help You Find Lost Remotes - Here's How

Roku streaming devices and smart TVs all come with a Roku remote control. From one device generation to the next, the company has pretty much kept the remote's look and feel the same, save for the occasional new button or feature. But one thing has almost never changed, and that's the controller size. Roku remotes are small, which means that misplacing one is bound to happen at some point.

Tucked under couch cushions may be a frequent-enough hiding spot that you'll always check there first, but there could be a day when you simply can't locate your Roku remote — regardless of how much you've retraced your steps. Fortunately, there are numerous Roku TV tips and tricks for getting the most out of your Roku hardware and software.

For instance, did you know that there's a good chance your Roku product has an integrated remote finder? Roku's lost remote finder feature works with any Roku remote that has a built-in speaker. So, if you've been thinking about buying a Roku Streaming Stick, look for models that come with the Roku Voice Remote Pro or Roku Voice Remote Pro 2nd Edition.