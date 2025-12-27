3 Cheap TV Brands That Actually Last, According To Users
TVs can be quite expensive. But while the best models on the market command higher prices and can go as high as $5,000 or even more, there are many options to choose from if you want a cheap set for $300 or less. However, the issue with buying low-cost TVs is that it's easier to make the wrong choice if you buy from a brand that doesn't set strict quality standards.
Buying from a lesser-known or less-reputable brand can be costly, as you might need to replace your TV sooner than you'd like for a variety of reasons. So, while buying cheap can mean a compromise in quality and even reliability, some brands do sell TVs that can serve you well for the next few years without any issue, according to users online.
Cheap smart TVs can last for years, but one of the key factors to consider while shopping for one is the brand. We've taken the time to sift through user reviews surrounding the most popular brands known for inexpensive TV sets, judging them largely on a variety of quality metrics. If you're looking for a cheap TV to put in your living room, bedroom, or kitchen, then make sure you stick with these brands, according to user reviews — otherwise, you might regret it.
TCL
TCL is a Chinese brand that started in 1981 and began selling TVs in 1991. TCL TVs have proven to offer great value for the money, and the company has some of the cheapest TVs you can buy on the market if you don't want to splurge. As one of the top-ranked TV brands, you might not expect TCL models to come with a more modest price tag attached. Yet, TCL TVs are largely so affordable because of the company's core strategy of producing most of its components in-house.
That strategy has kept its TV prices competitive, making its models often cheaper than the competition. But its competitive prices alone shouldn't be enough to lure you to buy into the brand. The company's TV models hold up well in the long term, according to users. One Reddit user indicated they've had their TCL Roku TV for about five years, without any problems emerging thus far.
Reddit user tt99c5 also praised how their cheap $240 55-inch TCL TV had held up so well for nearly four years, highly recommending the brand. Another Reddit user said the only reason they bought their current TCL TV, which they've been using "for years," is because a cat knocked over their previous model from the company. As a result, if you want a cheap TV that will serve you for years, you can't go wrong with TCL.
Hisense
Hisense is yet another Chinese company that sells TVs at competitive prices. If you want to get a TV for cheap, you won't lack options from Hisense — some priced as low as $250 or even lower, like a $99 32-inch unit from the Hisense A4 series. That's why you'll often find one of the company's models in listings of the best cheap TVs you can buy. In direct comparison, Hisense TVs really are cheap when placed next to big-name brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. But don't mistake the company's cheap TVs for low-quality products.
Hisense TVs can serve you for a long time: There are many users who have bought TVs from the company, and those sets have worked for years without a hitch. One Reddit user says their 55-inch Hisense TV is still working well after six years, while another user claims they've been using one for eight years. Another Reddit user says they bought two 75-inch Hisense TVs that are still in good condition, despite being on for at least eight hours each day.
Several other users echo a similar sentiment, speaking of how their budget Hisense TVs from four or five years ago are still in good condition. But if that doesn't seem long enough, Lynxsuskitten on Reddit reveals they've had a Hisense TV they bought in 2013, and it's still going strong in 2025. That's 12 years of use, which is impressive considering the average lifespan of modern TVs ranges between five to 10 years, depending on the display technology and usage.
Vizio
Vizio is an American budget-friendly brand that mainly sells its sets at competitive prices. It is one of the go-to brands for anyone who wants a new TV without breaking the bank. While the company has slowed down its TV product release cycle in the past few years, those who have bought the company's products attest to its longevity.
One Reddit user says they've owned a Vizio TV for at least five years, and they haven't run into any problems with it. Another long-time Vizio user, going by the username Different-Syllabub-7 on Reddit, reveals that they've owned multiple Vizio TVs for the past 20 years and currently own three that have been up and running for the last five to 14 years.
A Reddit user also asked the Vizio community on the platform whether their 20-year-old Vizio TV was finally dead, and another user commented on how they've owned an OLED TV from the company for the past three years. There's also a thread on the r/Vizio_Official subreddit playing host to users praising how long they've had their Vizio TVs in operation.
How we picked these brands
If you search for cheap TVs through Amazon, Walmart, or any other online retailer's website, dozens of options will show up from different brands. You'll see some options from well-known brands, including those that are considered premium. To come up with this list, we first ruled out any TV brand that is considered premium by users and reviewers alike.
That disqualified companies like Samsung, Sony, and LG. For the remaining budget-friendly brands, we also removed lesser-known brands, as there are many TV companies on the market. We only retained those that appear on lists of popular TV brands in reviews and user ratings, yet are considered budget-friendly.
Next, we checked online forums like Reddit for user reports on how long TVs from these budget brands have lasted. We only shortlisted budget TV brands whose users report having used their TVs for at least three years without issues.