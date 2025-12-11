HBO Max Subscribers Are Obsessed With A 2025 Comedy That Took 30 Years To Make

In 1995, a small independent film called "The Brothers McMullen," written, directed, and produced by actor Edward Burns, won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival and was eventually acquired by Fox Searchlight Pictures. 30 years later, a sequel launched called "The Family McMullen," and it has absolutely exploded on HBO Max streaming. FlixPatrol has it currently listed at spot number three for top-streamed movies during the week of December 12, and while the month's tally is still ongoing, it's also currently at the number four spot for December. Following the same idea as its predecessor, "The Family McMullen" explores the lives of each of the McMullen family, including Barry, Patrick, and Molly, the widow of their third brother, Jack. It's Thanksgiving for the family, and Barry's kids are there, too.

If you've seen the original, you understand there are both more dramatic events and subtle romantic comedy trimmings. It's about three Irish Catholic brothers from Long Island, after all. This time around, the beats are more comedic, but the romantic stuff is there. That does the movie no justice; of course, it's really about navigating the ups and downs of life and rolling with the punches. It's a must-watch movie, as per viewers, but that could also be because they've been waiting 30 years for the sequel. There are no Rotten Tomatoes reviews yet, since it's still too early. IMDB has it listed as a 5.9 out of 10 with over 500 reviews. It will be interesting to see what critics say, but there are movies that the critics have gotten wrong before. The user reviews might tell the true story.