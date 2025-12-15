10 Cool New Gadgets Every iPhone Owner Should Know About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
An iPhone is an awesome piece of tech. Whether you want to capture memories, play games, or boost your productivity, your iPhone can actually make your life easier. But, do you know that there are some super cool gadgets that can dramatically enhance your experience? When you pair the right accessories, you can unlock the full potential of your beloved iPhone. For instance, a MagSafe charger doubles up the wireless charging speeds while portable SSDs provide extra storage when needed. You would have noticed that new accessories and gadgets arrive every month. When you have so much to choose from at once, it's easy to miss out on standout products.
To help you make better choices, we've rounded off some amazing products from 2024 and 2025. This includes charging solutions, MagSafe accessories, photography add-ons, and much more. Every gadget mentioned below is designed to work seamlessly with iPhones. Here are 10 cool new gadgets that every iPhone owner needs to check out right now.
1. DJI Osmo Mobile Gimbal 8
Released on November 5, 2025, the DJI Osmo Mobile Gimbal 8 is known for its intuitive design, improved ergonomics, and AI tracking module. It's a great iPhone accessory for users who want to shoot stable and smooth videos. The gimbal features a portable design and delivers true 360-degree panning and three-axis stabilization, helping you capture immersive, professional-looking videos on your iPhone. There is also a built-in tripod for low-angle shots. It includes a fill light so you can record in low-light conditions. Whether you want to shoot your pet in action or travel vlogs, this gimbal is ready to handle it all. One of the most impressive features of Osmo Mobile 8 is its support for Apple DockKit. Now, what does this mean? You can pair the gimbal and iPhone via NFC, and the gimbal can track the subject using Apple's built-in technology. This works in the native camera app and even third-party apps like YouTube.
According to TechRadar, the DJI Osmo Mobile Gimbal 8 is the first smartphone stabilizer to offer three types of subject tracking. The tech experts at Tom's Guide also appreciate Gimbal 8 for its durable design, advanced AI capabilities, and ease of use. Many top reviewers, like Digital Camera World, recommend DJI products for users who are buying their first gimbal.
2. AirPods Pro 3
Apple launched the third-generation of AirPods Pro on September 9, 2025, the same day it announced the latest iPhone 17 lineup. AirPods have been one of the best-selling true wireless earbuds worldwide. The AirPods Pro 3 is the successor to the already capable AirPods Pro 2. While they look quite similar, Apple made some subtle design changes to the new model. For instance, the AirPods Pro 3 have foam-infused eartips, more size options for a personalized fit, and you'll find a touch-sensitive panel rather than a physical button on the charging case.
Overall, the newest AirPods Pro 3 offer superior noise cancellation, a more comfortable and secure fit, and an immersive listening experience. It also has a bunch of extra add-ons like heart-rate monitoring, so you can track your heart rate and keep a count of calories burned during your workout. You can also take advantage of the brand-new Live Translation feature, which will translate real-time conversations into your language. This is extremely useful if you're traveling abroad or meeting a foreign client and want to ensure language is no barrier. However, you will need an Apple Intelligence-compatible iPhone to use this feature. Thanks to automatic switching between Apple devices and a host of exclusive features, AirPods Pro 3 are among the best gadgets for iPhone owners who love music. If you're looking for an affordable option, you can also check out the AirPods 4 or AirPods 4 with ANC.
3. Apple Watch Series 11
If you're an iPhone owner planning to get a smartwatch, an Apple Watch is a no-brainer. With a vibrant display, sleek and comfortable design, and gorgeous finishes, the latest Apple Watch looks absolutely stunning and can help you amp up your fitness game. Released in September 2025, the Apple Watch Series 11 offers upgraded health features and a big battery boost over the previous generations. While the Apple Watch Series 11 and Series 10 share similar processors, sensors, and specifications, Apple has made several changes and improvements to the 2025 model. The newer version offers 5G connectivity and Ion-X glass for the display, which doubles the scratch resistance of previous iterations. That means you're investing in a more durable and future-proof model.
One of the major highlights of Apple Watch Series 11 is hypertension notifications. Basically, this smartwatch can analyze how your blood vessels respond to the beats of your heart over time to identify patterns of chronic hypertension. Another valuable addition is the Sleep Score, which gives you an idea of your sleep quality and insights on how to improve it. One of the biggest upgrades on the Apple Watch Series 11 is improved battery life. Unlike the previous generations which offer a battery life of up to 18 hours, the Apple Watch Series 11 can last you up to 24 hours on a single charge. Overall, Apple Watch Series 11 is an incredible piece of tech for iPhone owners who wish to start or improve their health and fitness journey.
4. Nomad Leather Mag Wallet
While there are many MagSafe wallets available today, Nomad Leather Mag Wallet is one of the best options that works with Apple Find My. In fact, it is one of the few third-party MagSafe wallets with full Find My support. That means you can track it down using the Apple Find My app and even trigger a sound as you would with AirPods and AirTags. Nomad Leather Wallet is made from Horween leather, which gives it a classic, timeless look and a premium in-hand feel. Many leather wallets are criticized for their bulk, but the Nomad Mag Wallet is not. In fact, it sports a strikingly slim profile, so you don't need to worry about that additional weight in your pocket. You can store up to four cards, and there's a small slot at the bottom so you can easily remove them in one go. Powerful magnets keep the wallet attached to your phone, though some users have noted occasional in-pocket removal.
This MagSafe Wallet secures top spots in WIRED and ZDNET rankings. We've also reviewed the Nomad Leather Mag Wallet and loved its functional design, wireless charging capabilities, and true Find My support. All in all, if you don't mind spending a little extra for quality accessories, the Nomad Leather Mag Wallet is one of the most premium options available today. You can choose from the classic Black and charming Rustic Brown hues.
5. Moment T-series Lens Kit
Modern iPhones, especially the Pro models, rock an impressive camera system for capturing stunning shots. If you own a vanilla model or want to take your photography game to a whole new level, it's a great idea to invest in bigger lenses. Moment T-series is one of the best iPhone lenses available today. It delivers top-notch construction and professional-grade image quality that smartly enhances your iPhone's camera capabilities. These lenses are designed using aerospace-grade metal and cinema-quality glass, which makes them a worthy investment that will last you a long time. Moment lenses come in a range of options suited to every photography style. You can choose from 58mm telephoto, 18mm wide, 1.33X anamorphic, 14mm fisheye, and 10x macro lenses. These lenses are optimized for newer iPhone models to deliver edge-to-edge clarity without issues.
It's super easy to attach these lenses to your iPhone. All you need is a drop-in lens mount or a compatible Moment case. Simply twist the lens, and it will securely attach to your phone in no time. Moment T-lenses aren't too heavy, so you can easily carry them around. You can also download the Moment app on the App Store, which gives you DSLR-like controls for pro-level shots. If you're a photography enthusiast, the Moment T-series lens kit is among the best iPhone gadgets for you.
6. Belkin 3-in-1 UltraCharge Pro
A multi-device charging station is one of the most useful gadgets for users who wish to power up multiple devices simultaneously. Belkin released the UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1 foldable magnetic charger as a part of the World's First Qi2 25W Certified Collection. The charger looks sleek and stylish, thanks to its premium, sturdy, and elevated design that instantly blends with modern spaces. It offers up to five times faster wireless charging speeds that can power up an iPhone from 0 to 50% in just 25 minutes and keep it cooler with its proprietary ChillBoost Active Cooling Technology. Plus, there's a dedicated dock to re-energize your compatible Apple Watch from zero to 80% in 45 minutes, and a 5W wireless charging base for your AirPods.
Overall, it's a solid investment for iPhone owners who have also invested in an Apple Watch and AirPods. When you've got this charging accessory, you don't need to spend on multiple chargers or clutter your desk with cables. This magnetic charger comes with a 45W adapter and a USB-C cable, so you can start charging your devices right out of the box.
7. Anker MagGo Power Bank
If you've got a smartphone, you definitely need a portable charger. For iPhone owners, nothing beats the convenience of a fast, magnetically attached wireless charger. Anker MagGoPower Bank is a slim and powerful MagSafe-compatible power bank with 15W Qi2 wireless charging for iPhones. It boasts a functional design with a handy kickstand so you can make FaceTime calls or watch videos hands-free while using it. The battery pack features a smart display that shows the time to charge and remaining power. Also, there's a 27W USB-C power delivery port for wired charging. This makes the charger even more versatile. You can easily fuel up non-magnetic iPhones and devices without wireless charging capabilities.
We tested 67 models to identify the best portable chargers, and Anker products ranked among our top picks. Anker MagGo also earns the top spot in WIRED's list of the best Qi2 and MagSafe power banks for a phone. CNET considers it one of the best power banks for iPhone users, while Engadget sees Anker MagGo amongst the best portable chargers for every device. Overall, if you're eyeing a Qi2-certified MagSafe portable charger for your iPhone, this one has to be on your radar.
8. ESR MagSafe Car Charger with Cyroboost
Wireless car chargers are great, but they are often criticized for slower speeds and overheating issues. If you also feel the same, this car charger is all you need. In 2024, ESR launched the latest Qi2 car mount that can power up your iPhone at 15W while maintaining its temperature with the CryoBoost feature. This is where the ESR Car Charger outperforms regular wireless chargers. Even after prolonged usage or heavy load, this car charger won't overheat or make your device warm. It packs a powerful magnetic ring that securely locks your iPhone into place, even on bumpy routes. You can easily install this charger. Simply mount it on your car's dashboard or air vents, and you can easily switch between Portrait and Landscape orientations.
At $39.99, the ESR MagSafe Car Charger is fairly priced compared to premium options from Apple or Belkin. Despite a relatively affordable price tag, it feels sturdy and durable. Besides iPhones, you can pair this charger with compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones and Pixel phones. So, you need not buy a separate charger for your secondary smartphones. All in all, if you're in search of a reliable and fast MagSafe car charger that won't break the bank, we recommend checking out ESR Cyroboost.
9. Backbone Pro Game Controller
The Backbone Pro game controller was released in May 2025 as an upgraded version of the popular Backbone One. It is a premium mobile controller designed for pro-level gaming on iOS, iPadOS, smart TVs, and more. The controller is super-comfortable to hold, so you can enjoy your binge gaming sessions. You can connect this game controller via handheld USB-C or jump to Bluetooth connectivity for complete freedom. It features full-size ALPS analog joysticks, ergonomic grips, a precision D-pad, and programmable rear buttons. There's a companion backbone app so you can create profiles and remap buttons. The controller also offers some exclusive features for iOS users. For instance, you can also use Remote Play to stream PlayStation games on your iPhone.
IGN ranks Backbone Pro as the number one game controller for mobile gaming. Also, WIRED sees the Pro version as a worthy upgrade over the previous Backbone One. We have also got our hands on Backbone Pro. We were impressed with its versatility, ergonomics, and compact design, and gave it a solid nine out of 10 in our testing. We highly recommend this game controller for users craving a console-like gaming experience on their mobile phones.
10. Lexar ES5 MagSafe SSD
MagSafe opened a whole new door for magnetic accessories that eliminate cables and mess from our lives. While chargers and power banks are common, MagSafe SSDs have also entered the market. Announced in October 2025, the Lexar ES5 Magnetic SSD works with the latest USB-C iPhones and snaps securely onto the back. It is one of the best-looking and most reliable SSDs on the market and offers storage expansion of up to 2TB. The SSD looks premium and feels durable with a rubberized casing and a silver finish. It delivers read and write speeds of 2000 MB/s and supports recording in Apple ProRes at 4K 120FPS. With the thermal control design, you won't have to deal with overheating or thermal throttling even while editing 4K videos.
Thanks to the slim and lightweight design, the SSD won't add much bulk or thickness to your iPhone. Plus, the liquid silicone build gives you ample grip for a secure in-hand feel. That's not all. This SSD boasts an IP5 rated rugged design and can easily withstand drops as high as up to 10 ft. If you're a content creator or someone keeps running out of storage space, the Lexar SSD deserves to be on your buying list.
How we've chosen these iPhone gadgets
We've focused on the recent tech releases and trending accessories to put together a list of genuinely cool iPhone gadgets. We haven't just rounded off any accessory. We've paid attention to products that offer something unique. Be it an innovative design, true iOS integration, value-for-money, or extra add-ons. All of these accessories offer everyday value. So, anything on our list will feel like a worthy upgrade and investment. We've also double-checked compatibility and consulted industry publications for review and technical information. Rest assured, these devices will work seamlessly with the latest iPhones.