The 4 Best Budgeting Apps To Replace Mint

Budgeting can be a difficult thing to wrap your head around, with credit cards demanding so much of our spending and checking out is as easy as a tap. While you could lean on ChatGPT tips to save money, considering a high-quality budgeting app can take out a lot of the guesswork. Mint was the gold standard for many years — serving as one of the earliest and most trusted ways to get a handle on your spending and your accounts.

But in March of 2024, Mint's parent company Intuit shut down the standalone app to direct users to its other service, Credit Karma. While this shutdown left many users questioning why and how, it also left them wondering where to turn to replace Mint. Whether you're looking for an easy-to-use budget app like Mint, you want something wholly different, or you just want a FinTech app that's more helpful than Robinhood, there's a lot to consider out there.