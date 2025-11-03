4 ChatGPT Tips And Prompts That Can Help You Save Money
ChatGPT can be good for a lot of things, even if some of its uses are slightly unexpected. From taking advantage of the Instant Checkout feature on Android to even helping with quickly learning a new language, the AI chatbot can be pretty handy for things outside of simply answering questions. However, one way it can be helpful that you may not realize is that it can be a solid tool for saving money.
Finding ways to save can be essential for many these days, which is why the items in the list below can help you budget your finances, plan a cheap weekend, find certain promotional deals, or even help you shop smarter for groceries. Most of the prompts and tips below are relatively straightforward, though there are ways to tweak any of them to make them more adaptable for a specific situation. In virtually every instance, ChatGPT will likely guide you through the process should it need any additional information.
Being a bit frugal is never a bad thing, and the best part is that you can use these prompts through the free version of ChatGPT without needing to consider whether or not ChatGPT-5 Plus is worth it. However, you may want to remember that there is a usage limit for ChatGPT-5 of 10 messages every five hours.
Have ChatGPT create a budget
An unfortunate aspect of life is that it often requires proper budgeting and financial planning. While there are things you can do to mitigate your financial situation, such as streaming local TV channels instead of paying for streaming services or buying less takeout, you can also consult ChatGPT for help. Avoid asking for stock market tips or handing over your banking information – simply provide some basic details so it can offer suggestions.
There are a couple of things you'll need before turning to ChatGPT for advice, but they should be easy to find. This includes your monthly income, a list of your expenses, and, potentially, a financial goal. Goals can be simple, like not overdrawing your bank account, or more complex, like planning a vacation. Either way, once you have the necessary information, it's time to have a financial talk with ChatGPT.
Either by using the main ChatGPT client or by searching for a budgeting GPT through the Explore GPTs page, explain your finances in the prompt field, and then ask how you can obtain your goals. For example, you may say something like "I spend $1,400 on rent, $250 on utilities, and $450 on a car payment and insurance. I bring home $2300 a month. How can I budget for a vacation?" ChatGPT will help guide you through the ideation process. It can also help you build a spreadsheet of your finances.
Search for promo codes to potentially save
Finding a good deal is always a great way of saving money. Believe us, we know how to spot deals when we see them. However, you don't always have to wait for items to go on sale, as you can simply ask ChatGPT to help you find promotional codes whenever you place an online order.
There are a couple of different ways you can go about searching for codes. There's this Promo Code Finder that will help you search for them, or you can just ask ChatGPT directly. Simply ask ChatGPT something along the lines of "Can you help me find promotional codes for [website]?" The agent will then spit out a list of codes you can try applying at checkout. Just search for the promo code box on your order screen and give the code a try.
Given the nature of promo codes, you may not have much luck, but it's a simple request that only takes a couple of seconds of searching. Considering there's the potential to save on big-ticket items or even just any random order, it's certainly worth giving it a try the next time you order anything online.
Plan a weekend that's easy on the wallet
Here's another simple one that can help save you money while also providing a cure to boredom. While you can certainly use ChatGPT to plan a grand destination, such as a trip to Tokyo, Japan, you can also use it to plan a simple weekend getaway or to come up with ideas for cheap family day plans.
The prompt for this one is straightforward. Simply ask something along the lines of "Free events in [location] this weekend," or "Events in [location] this weekend under $10." Naturally, you can also add modifiers to make your request more specific, such as "Find family events in [location] this weekend under $10 a person." If you're willing to grant location access to ChatGPT, you can also modify prompts so that they search within a certain distance of your location. For example, you can try "Search for family events within a 10-mile radius of my location that are less than $10."
Naturally, the results may vary depending on your location. Those living in or close to a large metropolis will likely have more options than those in more rural areas. Should ChatGPT not know of any events near you, there's also the option of asking something along the lines of "What can I do for free this weekend in my area that isn't an event?" You may be surprised at what ChatGPT comes up with.
Have ChatGPT feed you for less
Even if you cook at home to avoid paying takeout prices, grocery bills can add up quickly. On top of that, cheaper foods can often have more preservatives over natural foods, which may be unhealthy for your body in the long run. It can be a frustrating situation to be in, to say the least, especially if you're already having trouble with money. Fortunately, ChatGPT can help you in a number of ways.
Creating a meal plan can not only help you save, it can also help you manage your caloric intake, which may make you healthier overall compared to frequently eating out. Bringing ChatGPT into the mix, you can try a prompt like "Help me create a healthy 7-day meal plan for one person that's less than $60 a week." ChatGPT will provide a list of meals and supply a grocery list for the items you need.
ChatGPT isn't just good for making you a more productive cook, it can also help you find takeout deals in your area when you're looking to splurge. Like asking what to do for the weekend, you can try a prompt like "What are the best takeout deals in my area today?" Along with helping you find some of the better local eatery deals, it can also be a neat way to try something new.