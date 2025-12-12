Will The iPhone 17 Be Back In Stock For Christmas? Here's What We Know
With less than two weeks to go until Christmas, you may already be going through your shopping list and checking it twice with some anxiety. In particular, you may be worried about shipping delays, especially for a product that's been sold out around the world since the first preorder weekend: the iPhone 17. You may be asking yourself if you'll find the specific model you want in stores in time for Christmas, or whether you should order it online. BGR has some good news for you: According to our weekly checks, delivery times have improved for the iPhone 17 versions that were still sold out last week, including the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Consumers looking for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air models should find the two phones in stores and online with relative ease. All color and storage combinations should ship as soon as you place the order. The iPhone 17 Pro Max stock is also generally available around the world, with a few exceptions. Notably, the 1TB model is still sold out in the U.S. Of all four iPhones, the base iPhone 17 model remains the most difficult to find, though delivery delays have improved.
However, the shipping estimates are at 3-5 days for all color and storage combinations for the base iPhone 17 models in those markets where the handset is sold out online. Select iPhone 17 Pro Max versions will also ship within 3-5 days, depending on the market. The sooner you place your order, the higher the chances of having the iPhone 17 shipped to your door in time for Christmas.
iPhone 17 sold out for three months later
Apple kicked off iPhone 17 preorders on September 12, exactly three months ago. BGR has been checking delivery times since the first preorder day, tracking demand across several key markets in North America, Europe, and Asia, including the U.S., U.K., China, and Japan. Every Friday, we've looked at the delivery estimates Apple provides during the order process on its local online stores for all four new iPhones. We looked at all storage and color options for each model.
Like last week, the 1TB iPhone 17 Pro Max is sold out in the U.S., but the other storage options are available online. In France, iPhone 17 Pro Max supply worsened since last Friday, as all models are sold out. The iPhone 17 shipping estimates have improved in the U.S., dropping from 5-7 days to 3-5 business days. The phone is available for immediate delivery in many markets, including Canada, where it was sold out last week. Here are the iPhone 17 shipping delays, as of December 12:
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: 3-5 business days (U.S. — 1TB version, France), in stock (U.S., Canada, U.K., Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China, Japan)
- iPhone 17 Pro: In stock (U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China, Japan)
- iPhone 17: 3-5 business days (U.S., U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China), in stock (Canada, Japan)
- iPhone Air: In stock (U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Switzerland, Germany, Ireland, China, Japan)