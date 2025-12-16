Can You Wear Headphones While Driving?

The logical assumption about wearing headphones while driving is that it's a big no-no. Not only might they distract you from what's happening on the road, but covering your ears also makes it challenging to hear things around you, which is crucial while driving.

You can have a conversation with someone via Bluetooth speakerphone using the car's speakers while you enjoy the open road. Is it really that much different as compared to wearing an earbud for sound clarity, or for private conversations while others are in the car? According to the laws in some states, there's no difference between the two. But that's not true for every jurisdiction.

What's more, in any situation, paying attention to the road ahead — and your surroundings — is the most important factor in the equation, regardless of the law. Hearing aids necessary for improving your hearing are always permitted in the U.S., since they are medical devices designed to enhance hearing, not impede it. However, concerning the wearing of a pair of earbuds, or single earbuds, laws differ from state to state.