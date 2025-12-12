Opera Neon Ends Waitlist As AI Browser Battle Heats Up

A couple of months after its soft release, Opera is launching Opera Neon to the general public, as they can now take advantage of this experimental agentic AI browser. First introduced during the summer, Opera Neon changes how users interact with their browser, as it's now made to work alongside the person by helping them get more done.

"Opera Neon is a product for people who like to be the first to the newest AI tech. It's a rapidly evolving project with significant updates released every week. We've been shaping it with our Founders community for a while and are now excited to share the early access to it with a larger audience," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP of Browsers at Opera.

Based on three main features, Opera Neon is made to "Chat," "Do," and "Make" things. Unlike its ChatGPT Atlas and Browser Company's Dia competitors, Opera Neon uses several top-tier models combined to deliver the best answer/project to users.