The Average Lifespan Of A MacBook Pro (& How To Make It Last Longer)

You don't need high tech skills to keep your MacBook Pro running smoothly for years, and even to prolong its life. Here are some practical tips on how you can prolong your device's lifespan and fix common MacBook problems.

1. Keep it clean inside and out. Dust builds up over time, and it's important to clean it regularly. Not only on the outside of your MacBook where it's visible, but also inside it. Dust buildup causes overheating, that can quickly wear out various hardware components.

2. Maintain the battery's life. The most important thing is to never completely drain your MacBook's battery. Instead, keep it between 20% and 80%. The less you need to charge the battery, the longer it will last. You can also turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth when you don't need them to save some power. These little tricks will keep the battery healthy and long-lasting.

3. Don't overload it. Running demanding software can stress your MacBook Pro by pushing the hardware and generating a lot of heat. So, close all the browser tabs you're not using, and be sure to close the idle apps or programs that might run in the background. Consider occasionally restarting your device to refresh the system as well.

4. Don't ignore software updates. Although updates bring new features to your MacBook, most of the time they also include security patches and bug fixes that'll improve the performance of your device. Update your MacBook Pro regularly to run it better and safer.

Follow these tips and your MacBook Pro will live for a long time. Even if it will no longer be your main system, you can put it to use as a backup, a streaming system, or even a home server.