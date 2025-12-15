Apple Just Gave You 20+ Reasons To Update Your iPhone ASAP
iOS 26.2 has been out for a few days, and you can download it now. While not everybody likes to update their devices as soon as a new iOS version drops due to potential bugs and other issues, these updates are key to ensuring your iPhone is protected from hackers.
This latest version is no different, and Apple gave users more than 20 reasons to update their devices immediately, as bugs related to the previous version could make iPhone owners easy targets in some scenarios. While Apple says the bugs were addressed before they have been exploited by bad actors, it's now important to install iOS 26.2 to apply these patches as soon as you're able to do so.
For example, one of the bugs fixed in iOS 26 was related to the App Store, and a permission issue would let an app access sensitive payment tokens. This bug could affect any iPhone or iPad that supports iOS 26, and it was discovered by ByteDance engineers.
iOS bugs could expose sensitive data
iOS 26.2 addresses plenty of security issues that have cropped up on Apple's devices. For example, an anonymous researcher discovered that it was possible to bypass authentication in the Hidden Photos Album. This folder has existed for a few years, and it's a great way to hide images you don't want others to see, including screenshots of passwords, and more.
A similar bug was fixed where an app was able to access sensitive user data through the Messages app. Apple says it was able to add improved privacy controls to avoid apps seeing information they shouldn't be seeing.
The company also fixed nine bugs related to WebKit, which is one of the most important parts of your iPhone. After all, WebKit processes everything you tap online. If there's a bug, attackers could theoretically steal your data and third-party companies could track you online. That said, if you're running anything older than iOS 26.2, and you have a compatible device, you should update it now.