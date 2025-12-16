Google's 6-7 Easter Egg Is Here To Mess With Your Web Searches
If you thought you could escape the "6-7" meme online, you'd better think again, as even Google has joined the phenomenon by incorporating a "6-7" Easter egg right into Google Search, where it often includes such references to notable events. The "Pluribus" Google Search Easter egg is one such example. Reported by 9to5Google, and seen in the following video, the Google Search "6-7" Easter egg can be activated by typing "6-7" or "67" into Google Search. Once that happens, Google Search will perform the hand motion that's part of the "6-7" meme — the palms-up weighing of the hands — by jiggling the Google Search results up and down. The only thing missing is the sound that goes along with it, as Google Search doesn't actually say the words "six seven" out loud.
Google's decision to give "6-7" its own Easter egg isn't surprising, considering that the viral joke received similar recognition from Dictionary.com in late October, when the meme became the word of the year. Hilariously, Google's Easter egg is about to prank those people who are still confused about "6-7" after a year of use. They may search for the term, and Google will serve them the Easter egg promptly.
What does 6-7 even mean?
Adults asking what "6-7" means, or trying to understand why kids and teens go crazy about the phrase-and-gesture combination, should easily be the second-most popular meme of the year. The confusion of the adult mind trying to discern the meaning of "6-7" in a specific context would need its own Google Search Easter egg. The truth is that "6-7" means nothing in particular. It's not supposed to indicate that a situation, event, or person is "mid" (so-so), to borrow a term that teens also use. It's just a vibe that kids understand and convey, a gesture that's able to generate endless fun for the younger generations.
Dictionary.com put it best, saying that "the most defining feature of 67 is that it's impossible to define. It's meaningless, ubiquitous, and nonsensical." The website also explained the source of the meme, which may be useful to have on hand especially during the busy holiday season when families get together and there may be plenty of "6-7" going around: "The origin of this most modern use of 67 is thought to be a song called 'Doot Doot (6 7)' by Skrilla. (This is an opportune moment to mention that you may also see it written as 6 7, 6-7, or six-seven, but the most important thing is to never pronounce it as 'sixty-seven.') It was quickly reinforced by viral TikToks featuring basketball players and a young boy who will forevermore be known as the '67 Kid.'"
The "Doot Doot (6 7)" and the "67 Kid" videos, seen above, should help clarify the meme.