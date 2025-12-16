Google's 6-7 Easter Egg Is Here To Mess With Your Web Searches

Adults asking what "6-7" means, or trying to understand why kids and teens go crazy about the phrase-and-gesture combination, should easily be the second-most popular meme of the year. The confusion of the adult mind trying to discern the meaning of "6-7" in a specific context would need its own Google Search Easter egg. The truth is that "6-7" means nothing in particular. It's not supposed to indicate that a situation, event, or person is "mid" (so-so), to borrow a term that teens also use. It's just a vibe that kids understand and convey, a gesture that's able to generate endless fun for the younger generations.

Dictionary.com put it best, saying that "the most defining feature of 67 is that it's impossible to define. It's meaningless, ubiquitous, and nonsensical." The website also explained the source of the meme, which may be useful to have on hand especially during the busy holiday season when families get together and there may be plenty of "6-7" going around: "The origin of this most modern use of 67 is thought to be a song called 'Doot Doot (6 7)' by Skrilla. (This is an opportune moment to mention that you may also see it written as 6 7, 6-7, or six-seven, but the most important thing is to never pronounce it as 'sixty-seven.') It was quickly reinforced by viral TikToks featuring basketball players and a young boy who will forevermore be known as the '67 Kid.'"

The "Doot Doot (6 7)" and the "67 Kid" videos, seen above, should help clarify the meme.