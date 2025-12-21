5 Unexpected Uses For Your Old Power Banks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Power banks are one of the most convenient gadgets you can own in the modern age. They're great for keeping your phone topped up while you're out and about, with the best models charging your phone over and over again. Unfortunately, like most gadgets, even power banks can become obsolete or lose some of their functionality — but as long as they're still mostly functional, you can still find a practical use for them as a safety tool or camping accessory.

If you have a power bank that's getting on in years and gradually losing its ability to hold a charge, you'll probably want to replace it with a newer model. Even if you do replace it, though, you shouldn't just throw it away or leave it to rot in a junk drawer. We should stress, though, that you should only use an old power bank for these scenarios if it's still in fairly good condition. If it's completely dead, or worse, has begun to swell up, you should immediately take it to an electronics recycling center for safe disposal.