5 Essential Apps Every Outdoor Enthusiast Needs To Install

Most of us think of our smartphones as tools that let us stay online on the go, but they're equally amazing for their offline capabilities. With the right apps, your phone can grant you access to everything you need to plan outings, stay safe, and have fun out in the wild.

To enjoy mountain hikes and forest trails to the fullest, redundancy is the most important step of the planning process. That means having multiple backups to help you navigate and stay safe even if you encounter problems. For instance, because smartphones can run out of charge, you should always carry a high-quality portable power bank. Similarly, because smartphones can be dropped, lost, or smashed during a trip, you should also have a backup paper map and a physical compass. When it comes to apps, it's a good idea to have map information downloaded across multiple services, partly in case of technical difficulties, and partly because different maps show different information.

Aside from keeping you safe, smartphone apps are also a perfect way to enrich your outdoor experience, helping you find good deals, interesting information, and great ideas for your next trip. With all that in mind, here are five apps that you should definitely install before your next hiking trip.