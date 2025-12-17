Tesla's Newest Release Isn't An Electric Vehicle (It's Worse)

Tesla is a name synonymous with innovation, the bleeding edge of technology, and new, inventive systems that blur the lines between science-fiction and reality. Okay, maybe that's a bit exaggerated, but the company is well-known for pushing the boundaries of modern technology with its electric vehicles, robotics, you name it. Naturally, you'd expect the next product it launches to continue pushing those boundaries. A smart sandwich maker? An advanced single-person shuttle for exploring low orbit? Maybe a high-tech diving tool to search the ocean's depths? Turns out, it's nothing like that. It's just a dumb pickleball paddle — dumb in the sense that there's no connected tech or wireless features. Also dumb in the sense that, well, it's dumb.

Tesla says it's "optimized for high performance play," so there's that, at least. What's more alarming is that it costs a whopping $350, in a sport where good equipment is more commonly less than $100. Made by Selkirk, and "inspired by the aerodynamic design of Tesla vehicles," the one-of-a-kind paddle features a tailored composition with integrated weights, an edgeless design, and an open throat face. Tesla says it took months of collaboration, and lots of research and development to come up with the unique paddle. And it comes with a carrying bag, which is nice, I guess.