This Might Have Been The Worst Nuclear Disaster In American History

When you picture nuclear disasters, you probably envision Chernobyl and Fukushima, but the worst nuclear accident in American history actually occurred in the hills outside Los Angeles in the summer of 1959. An experiment caused a meltdown at the nuclear reactors at the Santa Susana Field Laboratory, spewing up to 300 times the radiation as the famed Three Mile Island incident. Six decades later, the environmental and political fallout of the Santa Susana disaster continues to plague the region.

The Santa Susana Field Laboratory (SSFL), formerly known as Rocketdyne, is a testament to the innovation that defined America's post-war period. Even after the 1959 disaster, the plant continued to operate until 2006. Despite these operations, clean up has been severely lacking. Environmental advocates have pointed to the field's pollution as a prime example of the government's inability to protect communities. The field's new corporate owners, however, have largely brushed off these worries as overblown, and are looking to transform the former nuclear site into a nature reserve. Activists argue, however, that the move actually does more to ease the company's cleanup burden due to lower decontamination requirements, thus preserving the site's toxic pollutants rather than removing them.

The disaster is a key example of the pitfalls plaguing America's growing nuclear energy sector. Featuring clandestine military research, blatant cover-ups, and a cleanup process languishing in bureaucratic limbo, this story reads like a movie script. In fact, the disaster spurred an award winning documentary, "In the Dark of the Valley." Sixty years after the meltdown, Santa Susana poses critical questions regarding government transparency, corporate accountability, and environmental protection laws, particularly as the United States continues to explore the efficacy of next-generation nuclear power.