5 Best 4K Blu-Ray Movies To Watch On Your New TV

Getting your favorite movies on Blu-ray discs, even if you borrow them using your library card, is a great way to have easy access to them without streaming. While you may have an excellent streaming device capable of high-quality 4K, there's just no getting around that streaming movies over the internet can be a mixed bag. From color banding and bitrate limitations to locking 4K quality behind a subscription upgrade, these limitations can start to feel like handcuffs when all you want to do is watch something, especially when you already have a reliable smart TV to watch these movies on.

Blu-ray discs in 4K are the highest resolution consumer physical media available, and choosing the best ones right off the bat will ensure your film library stands the test of time. But not all BDs are created equal. While many use high-quality prints, they can show subtle differences depending on the source material used to create them. You will also want to consider the bonus content offered by each edition before buying. In this list, we'll cover a few of our favorite Blu-ray movies, including an all-out film history classic, a controversial war film, and more.