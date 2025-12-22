5 Essential Google TV Streamer Apps You Should Always Install First

The Google TV Streamerlaunched in 2024, is currently the only streaming device that the company sells. With this gadget, Google replaced its long-running Chromecast brand. In our Google TV Streamer review, the device performed well, so if you were impressed by the specs and picked up a unit, you certainly made a good choice.

As a Chromecast replacement, the Google TV Streamer is one of the best streaming devices you can get, especially if you want to access Google TV on any television. But despite being one of the best, it doesn't come with every handy app that you might need. You have to install some extra ones to improve your experience.

Because it runs Google TV, you can install a variety of apps from the Google Play Store and other sources. However, before you even start using your device, you should add some essential apps that will come in handy in various situations. We dive further into how we picked these apps at the end of the article, but all of them are useful for different TV functions and are available on the Google Play Store.