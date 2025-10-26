The 7 Most Common Smart TV Problems (And How To Fix Them)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Technology, no matter how advanced it is, is never perfect. With every type of smart device or gadget comes some sort of issue that users have to deal with and find a solution for. The same is the case with smart TVs that have tons of problems associated with them, ranging from mild network errors to more expensive LED display panel problems. Here, we rounded up the fixes for a few of the most common smart TV problems that users encounter, as mentioned on renowned user forums, like Reddit, or those from official manufacturers, for instance, Samsung or Apple.

A lot of these errors can be resolved in no time with simple troubleshooting steps, like power cycling the smart TV or changing the device configurations in the Settings. But, do note that these solutions may not work if your TV has experienced physical damage or voltage fluctuations, in which case the culprit for recurring problems could be hardware-related.