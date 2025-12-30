Your Apple TV's Best Feature Isn't For Streaming

One quick browse on Amazon, and you'll find a range of accessories to make the most out of your Apple TV setup. For instance, a Bluetooth keyboard can speed up searching for the name of your favorite show without doing a million remote presses. And some noise-cancelling earbuds are great for private listening when you don't want to disturb your housemates.

While external devices are indeed handy upgrades, one of the best ways you can enjoy your Apple TV actually comes from a built-in feature: screen savers. Streaming devices and modern TVs often include built-in screen savers to avoid image retention. This takes place when images are burned into the screen when they're displayed for too long while the TV is idle. Beyond protecting your screen, screen savers also double as an easy way to make your TV blend in with your living space. Instead of looking like an awkward and lifeless black void on the wall, your TV can become a painting featuring gallery-quality art, a digital picture frame displaying your personal memories, and a cinematic display of the world's best landscapes and cityscapes.

For your Apple TV, you have a choice between four screen saver types: Aerials for videos of location shots, Memories & Slideshows for photos from your iCloud Photo Library, Portraits for digital clocks with your selected images as a background, or Snoopy for themed videos of Peanuts characters Snoopy and Woodstock. The screen saver is customizable and configurable, so it's easy to make it match your style. Here's how to set up and use screen savers on your Apple TV.