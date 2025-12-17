NASA has lost contact with MAVEN, a spacecraft that launched in 2013 and began orbiting Mars about 10 months later, remaining there for over a decade. According to NASA's original announcement, it was working normally before orbiting around the red planet, and around December 6 when it emerged, there was no signal between the craft and NASA's Deep Space Network. The appropriate teams are investigating, and continue to do so, but there has been no successful reconnection as of yet.

According to recent analysis, after re-emerging, MAVEN's rotation was abnormal, as it was "rotating in an unexpected manner." Via the tracking signal's frequency, NASA's teams surmised the craft's "orbit trajectory may have changed." NASA has given no indication or inclination as to why the orbit and trajectory has changed. It's possible it was struck by an anomalous object, or it changed course because of a malfunction or failure.

MAVEN stands for "Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN," and its overall mission was to explore the red planet's upper atmosphere, ionosphere, and how it interacts with the sun and solar wind; particularly to understand why the planet experienced atmospheric loss. The data collected eventually led to NASA confirming the sun as responsible for leaving the planet cold and barren. The Curiosity surface rover also helped confirm an extreme amount of evaporation left the planet waterless, and that's also why Mars is so dead.