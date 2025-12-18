After a Best Buy customer received a box full of rocks instead of the $1,200 graphics card they ordered, another frustrating story involving a delivery experience has started making headlines. This month, an Amazon driver allegedly stole someone's cat after dropping off a package, and the incident was captured on security cameras. The driver later confessed to police that he had taken the animal, but explained that he thought the cat was a stray. The cat, which tried to resist when the Amazon driver first approached it, eventually jumped out of the delivery truck, according to People. However, the pet is still missing.

Diane Huff-Medina, mother of three, said in a Facebook post that Piper, the cat, was taken on December 11. "An Amazon delivery person took our cat... after he dropped off a package on Thursday evening. We just want her back home safely," she said in the post.

The woman also shared a surveillance video that shows the Amazon Flex worker dropping off a package around 6:00 p.m. He then notices the cat, pets the animal, and attempts to pick her up. Despite the cat's resistance, the man eventually carries the animal to the car. Described as an indoor-outdoor pet, the cat is microchipped, but Piper wasn't wearing a collar when the Amazon delivery driver took her.