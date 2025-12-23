4 Essential Android Smartwatch Apps You Should Always Install First

Google Keep is one of the most popular note-taking apps out there, and installing it on your Android smartwatch will seriously crank up convenience. It lets you jot down notes and ideas using both text and voice. Voice input is the real star here, as it allows you to capture ideas even when you're in the middle of an activity, like driving or running, and can't pull out your phone. It will especially come in clutch when waiting isn't an option, such as when you're setting an important reminder (a meeting, birthday, etc.) or quickly noting down a work idea before you forget it.

Not only can you add both notes and lists, such as to-do lists and grocery lists, set reminders, and even check items off once you've completed tasks, but Google Keep also integrates neatly with the watch's tiles and complications. The tile feature lets you create a new note or a list by simply swiping left or right from your watch face. Even better, you can also add a specific note as a tile. While only the first few lines of the note will be visible, it ensures a crucial piece of information is right in front of your eyes whenever you glance at your smartwatch. Complications, meanwhile, work similarly to widgets on your watch face. Tapping it lets you directly add a new note or list without having to open the Google Keep app and sift through multiple options.

The only feature Google Keep still lacks on smartwatches is the ability to fully edit existing notes. However, since you'll mainly be using it to quickly capture ideas rather than organize them (which is more easily done on your phone or computer anyway), that's hardly a complaint.