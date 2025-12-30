Can An HDMI Cable Go Bad?

You're settling in for Netflix movie night when suddenly your screen goes black, starts flickering, or weird sparkles start dancing across the screen. Before you panic about your expensive TV, your HDMI cable could be the problem. Yes, HDMI cables can and do go bad over time, and recognizing the signs early can save you hours of frustration and unnecessary troubleshooting.

High-quality HDMI cables can last a long time with proper care. However, cheaper cables or those subjected to rough handling tend to fail much sooner. Physical damage from bending or twisting the cable, and environmental factors like heat and moisture, all contribute to a cable going bad. Cables can also fail due to internal wiring issues or damage in the connectors.

Unlike many electronics that either work perfectly or don't work at all, HDMI cables can partially fail, causing confusing intermittent problems that make diagnosis tricky. You might get a picture one moment and lose it the next, or notice audio cutting in and out randomly. Understanding what causes HDMI cables to fail and how to spot the warning signs can help you fix HDMI connection issues faster.