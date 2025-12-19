Apple CarPlay Not Working After The iOS 26 Update? There's An Easy Fix For That

Stop turning your iPhone on and off again, because doing so likely won't bring back Apple CarPlay if it's disconnected, especially if this issue started happening after the main iOS 26 update, as it did for many users.

TikTok user Charly went viral this week for sharing a public service announcement about unexpected CarPlay connectivity issues and how to fix them. Unfortunately, there's nothing users can do to patch whatever bug is preventing a wireless connection, but they can use a USB-C cable with data transfer capabilities to link the iPhone to the car and restore CarPlay functionality.

"If you have an iPhone and your CarPlay stopped working after the most recent update, you need a data cable," Charly said in a video that recently went viral, as other iPhone users encountered the problem. She explained to Motor1 that she discovered the fix via "a lot of trial and error." After she read online that others had the same issue, she assumed the problem was related to data transfers and tried connecting the iPhone to the car via a data cable.