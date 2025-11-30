5 Best New iOS 26.1 Features You Need To Start Using, According To Users

Apple has long been obsessed with giving the iPhone multiple ways to quickly open the camera — from hardware methods like using the iPhone's Action Button and Back Tap to software options like adding a Lock Screen and Control Center shortcuts. But the approach most people are probably familiar with is swiping left on the Lock Screen.

This has been a signature gesture for the iPhone for years now, but not everyone finds it useful. In fact, some people see it as annoying. When you're trying to clear a notification in the Lock Screen, you might accidentally open the camera instead. If you have the Lock Screen on while using the flashlight, one quick swipe to the left — even if it doesn't fully open the camera app — will turn off the flashlight.

Thankfully, Apple is now offering the option to disable this camera gesture in iOS 26.1, and users couldn't be happier. In a Reddit thread on the r/ios subreddit, one user said it was a UI improvement, and another said they've been needing the feature for so long. To turn off Lock Screen to Open Camera:

Go to your Settings. Select Camera. Scroll down to the very bottom of the page. Toggle off Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera.

Now, when you try swiping left on the Lock Screen, your iPhone won't do anything. As of this writing, though, there's no option to set the swipe left gesture to any other action as an alternative.