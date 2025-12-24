NASA's Satellites Captured A Terrifying Picture Of A Giant Tsunami

In the summer of 2025, a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. While that is not one of the five largest earthquakes ever recorded, that is still impressively powerful. That earthquake triggered a tsunami that spread across the Pacific Ocean, and NASA's new SWOT satellite captured the monster wave in detail.

The SWOT satellite, short for Surface Water and Ocean Topography, only recently launched in 2022. This earthquake is the largest the satellite has captured to date. Using data from it and deep-ocean tsunami buoys, researchers were able to map the earthquake's rupture zone, which stretched roughly 250 miles and lifted parts of the seafloor by up to 13 feet. The satellite was able to capture how the tsunami waves changed as they traveled, giving scientists an in-depth model to learn from.

The research into this event was published in The Seismic Record in November 2025. The publication highlights how dangerous megaquakes can be, and shows how satellites like SWOT are transforming scientists' ability to understand, track, and predict tsunamis.