OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review: Killer Value, But Not Perfect

Size-wise, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 lands between Apple's 11-inch and 13-inch iPad models. That's big enough to actually get work done, but still portable enough for watching stuff on the couch or bringing along when you travel.

OnePlus has changed up the look compared to the last generation, and the result is something that feels a little more premium and professional. The build quality isn't quite flagship-level, but the tablet feels solid in hand and doesn't come across as cheap. The Shadow Black color adds to the professional vibe, though you will be wiping off fingerprints constantly.

The tablet is a bit heavier than before, thanks to the larger display and battery. The edges have a subtle curve that makes it more comfortable to hold for longer sessions too, just like many modern phones. The bezels are also slim enough to give you plenty of screen real estate, but thick enough that you can hold the tablet without accidentally tapping something.

Hold the tablet vertically, and you'll find the USB-C port at the bottom, volume buttons on the right, and the power button up in the top right corner. OnePlus put the front-facing camera on the right edge, which means it ends up at the top when you're using the tablet in landscape mode. This is exactly where it should be for video calls. Overall, I quite like the design of the OnePlus Pad Go 2. Sure, it's not the most unique-looking tablet ever, but it still looks professional and sleek.