10 Unexpected Ways Google Lens Can Help You Every Day

Even as a hardcore Apple fan, I can appreciate a brilliant product like Google Lens. It's such a simple idea and fantastically executed concept that you wonder how people ever searched before — and for that reason, it's highly unlikely to make the list of products and services Google has killed off over the years. It's not just for simple "what is this thing" searches, though. It's an all-in-one visual interface to Google's vast knowledge base of everything. After reading this, you might want to put Google Lens as your default app.

If you've never tried Google Lens before, there are a few ways to access it. Android users get a dedicated Lens app while iPhone users need to navigate via the standard Google app first; just click the little camera icon in the search bar. From the Google Photos app on either platform, you can search within a photo by clicking the three dots icon in the top right and selecting the "Google Lens" option. You can always access it from the Google homepage in your browser — just drag an image in or use the camera icon — but if you use Chrome, it's even easier. Right-click on any page and find the option to "Search with Google Lens," then click and drag around anything on the page that you want to search for. Soon you'll be able to use Google Lens in your AI-powered smart glasses, too.