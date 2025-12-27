The 3 Best RSS Reader Apps You Need To Start Using In 2026

Ever since the demise of Google Reader way back in 2013, it feels like the internet has been moving away from RSS feed readers. Corporations have been opting for something much more easily monetized with personalized feed readers, such as Google Discover. Of course, if you've had the pleasure of using Google Discover by wading through its ads and AI clickbait titles, it's easy to see why Google Reader and its more traditional use of RSS are still held in high regard.

Many AI-driven readers that personalize results like Discover end up pushing things you don't want to see, whereas a typical RSS reader only shows you content from the sites you've subscribed to. As it turns out, leaving bots to do the hard work of sorting your interests isn't always in your best interest. This is why RSS apps that offer a middle ground of recommended content, built specifically from your chosen RSS feeds, are a much more dependable way to consume news.

Instead of relying on bots to serve up your news, you can start using a typical RSS reader that provides you more control over your content, which is why we've compiled a list of the top RSS readers to get you started in 2026. Kick off the new year with less slop in your life by taking advantage of these three killer RSS reading apps.